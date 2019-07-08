1 Goring, 3 Others Injured in Spain's Running of the Bulls

Spanish officials say the second day of bull runs at the San Fermin festival has left four people injured, including one who was gored.

Tomás Belzunegui, a spokesman with the regional hospital in Pamplona, says three runners have head injuries or severe bruises. Red Cross spokesman José Aldaba says another runner was gored in the back. It wasn't immediately clear how serious the goring was.

The six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch, which is known for raising ferocious beasts, were surrounded by tame cattle for most of the 930-yard (850-meter) route to the bullring, leaving runners scrambling for limited space close to their horns.

The race lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Eight bull runs are held in the northern city every July.