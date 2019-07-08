PSP, Kataeb Affirm ‘Strong’ Mountain Reconciliation, Jab at Bassil, Bou Saab

The Kataeb and Progressive Socialist Parties on Monday called for “constructive dialogue” and affirmed that the 2001 Mountain Reconciliation still stands strong despite the deadly armed clash that took place in the Druze area of Aley late in June.

“Some people have for personal goals abandoned the Mountain Reconciliation, but supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement still have it in their conscience,” said Abu Faour after meeting Kataeb party leader Sami Gemayel. Abu Faour was indirectly lashing out at FPM chief and Foreign Minister Bassil without naming him.

He added: “The PSP and Kataeb agree that the current dispute is not a Christian-Druze, or Druze-Druze conflict. The dispute is a political one.”

He said the “parties hampering the convention of the Cabinet must bear responsibility for obstruction,” noting that only the President and PM are entitled to prepare the agenda of the Cabinet. In reference to the FPM’s demand to include the Qabrshmoun incident and its referral to the Judicial Council on the agenda.

In a direct jab at FPM Defense Minister Elias Bou Saad, Abu Faour added: “The performance of the Minister of Defense is biased and arrogant. He was irresponsible to trespass the security agencies and declare that there was an ambush. He should not leave his work and UN Resolution 1701 to tour as escort with a second minister. This performance reflects negatively on the position of the Defense Ministry.”

For his part, Gemayel assured that coexistence between the Christians and Druze is doing very well.

The PSP delegation was comprised of Abu Faour, MP Faysal al-Sayegh, Secretary-General Zafer Nasser, former deputy Antoine Saad and Adviser Hossam Harb in the presence of MP Elias Hankash, former MP Fadi Haber, Secretary-General Nizar Najariyan, Politburo member Serge Dagher and former Minister Joseph el-Hashem.