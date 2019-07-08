Trump Slams May's Handling of Brexit as a 'Mess'

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Theresa May Monday following the leak of diplomatic cables describing him as "inept," calling her handling of Brexit a "mess" and voicing thanks her premiership will soon be over.

"I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit," Trump tweeted. "What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way."

"The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister," Trump wrote.