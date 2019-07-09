MP Says Hariri Keen on Appeasement, His Resignation Not Probable

Member of al-Mustaqbal Movement MP Mohamed al-Hajjar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s efforts for appeasement against the backdrop of Qabrshmoun incident are ongoing, and that he has been holding talks with officials in order to schedule a Cabinet meeting “on the right time.”

“There are ongoing political contacts for appeasement by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, he does have some remarks on the political rhetoric we have all been hearing, but he has been holding consultations with officials to take the appropriate decision in time for the meeting of the Council of Ministers, it should be clear today,” said Hajjar in an interview with VDL 100.5 radio station.

On reports that the PM and ministers of the Progressive Socialist Party could resign from the government, Hajjar ruled out that.

"I do not think that the resignation of Hariri (leader of Mustaqbal) or any other party is possible in these circumstances, because the resignation means evading responsibility,” he said, adding "the country is paralyzed. Awareness and appeasement are required to spare the government from the repercussions of congestion.”

“Hariri has been holding consultations with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and the related authorities. He will take the decision he deems appropriate on the government session,” added Hajjar.