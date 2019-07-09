Yemen Rebels Urge Full Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Coalition

Yemeni rebels Tuesday called for the full withdrawal of the Saudi-led military coalition after the UAE, a key part of that coalition, said it had begun reducing its deployment.

"We call on the aggressors to withdraw from Yemen, as the Republic of Yemen rejects aggression, siege and air embargo," tweeted Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, head of the rebels' Higher Revolutionary Committee and an influential political figure.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to back the internationally-recognised government against the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels, but the UAE announced on Monday that it was redeploying and reducing its troop presence in the country.