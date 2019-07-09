Ibrahim, Pederson Tackle Issue of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim on Tuesday held talks at his office with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, accompanied by his deputy Khawla Matar, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said discussions focused on the general situation and the issue of displaced Syrian persons in Lebanon.

Lebanon hosts the highest concentration of refugees per capita in the world — 1 million amid a Lebanese population of nearly 5 million — putting pressure on the country's crumbling infrastructure.