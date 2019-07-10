Gharib Visits Rahi: Adamant on Referring Qabrshmoun Case to Judicial Council

Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib on Wednesday relayed after meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi the latter's denunciation of Qabrshmoun incident, stressing commitment to the Christian-Druze reconciliation and coexistence in the Mountain region, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Rahi warned that once the state's role is weakened, disappointing events and consequences will take over the country," Gharib said after his meeting with Rai.

"We affirmed our commitment to the truth and on referring Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council, especially that this issue poses a threat to the state's security," said Gharib.

The Minister later visited Marada Movement leader Sleiman Franjieh at the latter’s residence in Bnashii.