Report: Arslan to Hand Over Wanted Bodyguards Thursday

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan has agreed to hand over the wanted bodyguards of Minister Saleh al-Gharib as part of the efforts to resolve the crisis over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident, a media report said.

Arslan has told the relevant authorities that the bodyguards will be handed over to the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch on Thursday, Kuwait’s al-Anbaa newspaper quoted informed sources as saying.

“This will allow for the resumption of cabinet session as of next week and the demand to refer the incident to the Judicial Council will be dropped,” the daily added.

General Security chief Maj. Gen. has been leading a mediation effort to resolve the deadlock.

Two of Gharib’s bodyguards were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in Qabrshmoun. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was injured.

The two parties have traded blame over the incident, with Gharib and Arslan describing it as an ambush and an assassination attempt and the PSP accusing the minister's bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.