U.S. Says Planning Naval Escort for Gulf Tankers with Allies

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 July 2019, 18:58
The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top U.S. general said Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.

General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the U.S. has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

He said the U.S. was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.

"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks."

