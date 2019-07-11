Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Iran's 'Malign' Acts
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran's "malign" actions, the White House said Thursday, as escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington threatened to torpedo a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.
"The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran's malign actions in the region," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.
This aint good :-)
Israel is probably reminding the USA that they do not need a green light to hit whomever they feel maybe a threat to their country.
If only Arabs were that protective about their nations.