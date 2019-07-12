Airport Technicians, Civil Aviation Employees Protest Delayed Pay

Technicians and employees at Beirut’s airport Directorate-General of Civil Aviation staged a brief protest between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Friday against a monthlong delay in the payment of working hours, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the protesters were keen not to disrupt the movement at the Rafik Hariri International Airport or the flight operations.

The protesters complained that they had not been paid for working night hours and extra shifts in the first two trimesters of 2019, said NNA. They were only paid for the months of February and March.