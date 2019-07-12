Berri Says Israel Wants to Create New ‘Shebaa’ Dilemma ‘at Sea’
Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that the Resistance constituted a deterrent force and was an auxiliary factor in the political battle that Lebanon was waging on the axis of establishing sovereign land and maritime borders, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
"The biggest threat to Palestine is the disintegration of Arabs," Berri said, noting that Syria has always been a strong support for the Resistance.
Berri's stance came during his meeting with a delegation of the Arab Organization of Young Lawyers, who are currently participating in the Arab Oil and Gas Conference in Beirut, under his auspices.
"Unfortunately, on the level of the Arab nation, the failure has been loud because we have jettisoned all our winning cards -- the question of Palestine, and oil-related issues. Our oil wealth has not been spent on sustainable human development and on building the nation's strength, neither on unity of position," said the Speaker.
"Israel wants to create new Shebaa Farms, but this time at sea. For the last five years, Lebanon has been engaged in tough negotiations and the Lebanese position remains unchanged. Political battles are no less dangerous than military ones with the enemy," Berri added.
"Al-Quds has been and will remain our political and national compass, yet unfortunately some have deviated from this path. Palestine and its cause, for as much as it belongs to the Palestinian people, remains the first Arab cause and the biggest threat to this issue is the division of Arabs," Berri warned, regretting that the whole matter has been transformed into an Islamic - Islamic conflict. "The deal of the century is a blow to the principle of land for peace; it is a trade deal."
What Berri says, what Berri does is always irrelevant because he’s a warlord and war criminal.
Let’s never forget that in the 1980s he besieged the Palestinian camps and starved thousands of civilians to death forcing their clerics to issue a fatwa to allow them to esat corpses. This is what we are dealing with.
What Berri forgets is that the UN has categorically stated that Shabaa is SYRIAN not LEBANESE territory.
"For the last five years, Lebanon has been engaged in tough negotiations" With whom?
Surely it is the prerogative of the PM to decide on international matters concerning Lebanon, so why exactly is Berri interfering?
Let the PM send a delegation to talk directly with the Israelis and he will find that they can actually speak with each other.
It seems that on every single matter Lebanon speaks in 4 different tongues, the President says one thing, the PM another, the Speaker another, and then of course there is Hizballah. Until this is sorted out Lebanon can not hope to achieve internal peace and harmiony.
Ultimately its Syria and Iran that determine Lebanon's foreign policy Phillipo.
Nipper (Berry) is only echoing his masters voice by saying that Israel sucks and Lebanon will not deal with it. This has nothing to do with the wish or will of the average Lebanese who basically wants to be able to live in peace and have an actual future unlike the suicidist zealots, or Kizb or Bashar.
These speeches are designed to keep the masses suppressed and to remind them that Syira and Iran are the rulers of Lebanon. Have you noted the silence of every single Lebanese politician or ruler on the topic? why dont they speak out? simply because under the current management their views would be their epitaph.
None of them are good Arturo. They’re far more corrupt than Natanyahu... but not magistrate will ever tackle their file .