Lebanese Man Killed in Colombia

Lebanese citizen Khaled Jamal al-Saghir has been killed in the Colombian city of Santa Maria, media reports said on Saturday.

According to information provided by Colombian newspapers, Saghir, who ran a hotel that belonged to his Colombian mother, was killed after engaging in a dispute with gang members.

The dispute between Saghir, who hails from the Bekaa region of Jeb Jennine, and the gang because they tried to force him to sell the hotel, said the newspapers.