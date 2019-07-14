Bassil Begins Visit to South amid 'War of Banners'

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil kicked off Sunday a tour of the South Governorate, amid tight security measures and a “war of banners” between supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Democratic Party.

Bassil began his visit in the Marjeyoun district town of Jdeidet Marjeyoun, accompanied by a delegation and a large security force.

He had spent the night hosted by General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim at the latter’s residence in the town of Kawthariyat al-Siyyad.

The southern district of Hasbaya meanwhile witnessed a “war of banners” between supporters of the PSP and the LDP, although Bassil is not scheduled to visit it.

“The Hasbaya of Walid Jumblat Despises the Rhetoric of Gravediggers”, a PSP banner read.

Bassil’s latest visit to the Aley district has sparked a major security and political crisis in the country after a deadly incident in the town of Qabrshmoun.

Two bodyguards of State Minister of Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with PSP supporters in the aforementioned town. Gharib, a member of the LDP which is allied with Bassil’s FPM, escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

The PSP supporters were blocking roads to prevent Bassil from touring the district, accusing him of being “sectarian” and “provocative.”

Bassil's recent visits to Tripoli and Baalbek had also sparked controversy.