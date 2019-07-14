Hizbullah MP Denies Opening Fire at Damour Police Station

MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc on Sunday denied reports claiming that he had “stormed the Damour police station at midnight” where he “shot a young man.”

“Reports that I shot a person from the Mokdad family are utter lies,” Moussawi told al-Jadeed TV.

He explained that his son-in-law attacked his daughter Ghadir and “started cursing her out.”

“No one hit him with a screwdriver and no one opened fire… I came and took my daughter from the area outside the station,” Moussawi added.

TV networks meanwhile published a cable sent out by Damour Police Station chief Colonel Joseph Ghannoum.

The cable says Moussawi arrived at the station with 20 men carrying visible guns around their waists but were prevented from entering the station.

According to the cable, “an altercation erupted between MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi’s daughter and her divorcee on the Damour-Sidon international highway in connection with previous disputes and the right to see children.”

“They were taken by a patrol to the Damour police station, where Moussawi’s daughter sought to file a report against her divorcee,” the cable adds.

“As the investigation got underway, four people arrived at the station and attacked the divorcee of Moussawi’s daughter with a screwdriver, injuring him in the leg, which prompted the station’s guards to arrest two of them as two others managed to escape,” the cable says.

“After closing the main door, MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi accompanied by 20 armed men arrived at the station, where they were denied entry by the station’s guards, who tried to calm him down seeing as he was very nervous,” the cable adds.

“As the wounded person was being offered first aid, unknown individuals opened fire from outside the station at the office of the station’s chief, wounding the divorcee of Moussawi’s daughter in the wrist and causing him severe bleeding, after which MP Moussawi left to an unknown destination,” the leaked cable says.