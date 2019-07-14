Hizbullah MP Denies Opening Fire at Damour Police Station
MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc on Sunday denied reports claiming that he had “stormed the Damour police station at midnight” where he “shot a young man.”
“Reports that I shot a person from the Mokdad family are utter lies,” Moussawi told al-Jadeed TV.
He explained that his son-in-law attacked his daughter Ghadir and “started cursing her out.”
“No one hit him with a screwdriver and no one opened fire… I came and took my daughter from the area outside the station,” Moussawi added.
TV networks meanwhile published a cable sent out by Damour Police Station chief Colonel Joseph Ghannoum.
The cable says Moussawi arrived at the station with 20 men carrying visible guns around their waists but were prevented from entering the station.
According to the cable, “an altercation erupted between MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi’s daughter and her divorcee on the Damour-Sidon international highway in connection with previous disputes and the right to see children.”
“They were taken by a patrol to the Damour police station, where Moussawi’s daughter sought to file a report against her divorcee,” the cable adds.
“As the investigation got underway, four people arrived at the station and attacked the divorcee of Moussawi’s daughter with a screwdriver, injuring him in the leg, which prompted the station’s guards to arrest two of them as two others managed to escape,” the cable says.
“After closing the main door, MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi accompanied by 20 armed men arrived at the station, where they were denied entry by the station’s guards, who tried to calm him down seeing as he was very nervous,” the cable adds.
“As the wounded person was being offered first aid, unknown individuals opened fire from outside the station at the office of the station’s chief, wounding the divorcee of Moussawi’s daughter in the wrist and causing him severe bleeding, after which MP Moussawi left to an unknown destination,” the leaked cable says.
Sure, nothing happened and Damour Police Station chief Colonel Joseph Ghannoum sent a telegram as part of normal police procedure to his headquarters and fabricated the whole affair.
Hezbollah and MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi's focus right now is to fight corruption and liberate Palestine.
Any Hezbollah member or supporter can only behave in a decent way for a limited amount of time. Every now and then the mask will fall and reveal the ugly truth...
حصلت “الجديد” على برقيّة من آمر فصيلة الدامور العقيد جوزف غنوم الى المدير العام لقوى الأمن الداخلي يقول فيها إنّ النائب نواف الموسوي حضر الى مخفر الدامور برفقة عشرين مسلّحًا وحاولوا الدخول، إلاّ أنّ عناصر المخفر منعوهم من الدخول وحاولوا تهدئة الموسوي الذي كان منفعلاً بشدّة.
copy of the telegram in the article
Ladies and gentlemen, Ashraf el ness Resistance is resisting arrest again.... and its MP lies on record because we all know Taqiyyism, lies and deceit is the mark of their DNA.
...unknown individuals opened fire from outside the station at the office of the station’s chief...
Are you sure they are unknown???
"unknown individuals opened fire", I tend to believe this. Who the hell still remembers Nawaf Mousawi, no one. Not since he was yanked and hidden out of view by Hezbollah, for blabbing out the unspoken reality that Aoun was elected by the arms of the Iranian militias. Aoun the self proclaimed strong president and strong army deserter was embarrassed by the truth. As to the ex-son-in-law bleeding, it was not because he was shot and stabbed by Mousawi and his thugs, it was a stigmata.
When an MP attacks a police station with 20 armed thugs, isn't that a threat to national security and should be referred to the judicial council?
I am sorry but this is not a country anymore. It's a jungle. You make your laws as you please and no one can do anything about it.
This particular so-called MP came to my hometown when I was there few years ago to give a speech. It was so disgusting, cause I could her him from the minaret as he was speaking in the Hussayniyeh and some moron thought to broadcast his speech through loud speakers. I had to go outside my town for a drive o as not hear that drivel.