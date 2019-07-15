King Salman to ex-PMs: Harm to Lebanon Sunnis is Harm to Kingdom

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Monday held talks in Jeddah with Lebanon’s ex-PMs Tammam Salam, Fouad Saniora and Najib Miqati.

During the meeting, the monarch stressed “the importance of preserving Lebanon within its Arab neighborhood,” noting that “any harm against the Sunni community in Lebanon is harm against us in the kingdom.”

“The kingdom’s stance is clear and it wants security, stability and prosperity for Lebanon,” the king added.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said the visit "carries the features of a promising future for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries."

A statement issued by the ex-PMs said King Salman "emphasized the importance of restoring respect for the Lebanese state and enabling it to extend its full authority with its legitimate forces over all its facilities and territories."

The monarch also expressed his desire to visit Lebanon, according to the statement, describing it as "the best forum in the Arab world."

LBCI television meanwhile said the meeting was “very positive and excellent.”

The former premiers had met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri overnight. LBCI said the visit is “coordinated“ with Hariri, who will “hold consultations with the ex-PMs upon their return.”

“The three ex-PMs will discuss Lebanon’s latest situations, especially the issue of the premier’s powers, and they will answer the Saudi leadership’s questions about Lebanon,” LBCI quoted sources as saying.

“The visit comes at the request of the ex-PMs,” the sources said.