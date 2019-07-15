Jumblat Meets Berri, Says 'Open to Solutions'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat announced Monday that he is open to solutions regarding the crisis created by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

Asked whether the solution entails his acceptance of referring the case to the Judicial Council, Jumblat said no one should “jump to conclusions” before the end of the probe, stressing that the investigation must involve the two parties.

“I’m open to any solution that might lead to a result, in consultation with Speaker (Nabih) Berri and Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri, which would later be crowned by President (Michel) Aoun,” said Jumblat after meeting Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

Jumblat also noted that he condemned insulting Facebook remarks against Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah earlier in the day because “words can sometimes ruin the country.”

Jumblat’s Druze rival MP Talal Arslan has insisted that the Qabrshmoun incident should be referred to the Judicial Council, a top Lebanese court that looks into crimes against national security.

He has argued that the incident was an “ambush” and an “assassination attempt” against State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib.

The Progressive Socialist Party has meanwhile accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

Two of Gharib’s bodyguards were killed in the incident as he escaped unharmed. A third bodyguard and a PSP supporter were also wounded in the clash.