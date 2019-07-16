Report: Hizbullah Withdrawing Forces from Syrian Territory towards Areas on Syrian-Lebanese Border

In the past few days Hizbullah reportedly has deployed troops in new areas in Western Qalamoun in the countryside of Damascus, after pulling these forces back from different Syrian areas where its troops were positioned, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat said on Tuesday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the newspaper said that Hizbullah has also moved heavy weapons with short and long-range rockets and heavy machine guns. The party has taken new positions in the hills overlooking the town of Flitah and set up barricades and wooden rooms at those points.

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had announced in a televised appearance on Friday that the number of party members who have been fighting alongside the Syrian government forces has been reduced publicly since 2013.

On Monday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Hizbullah has hidden its weapons and vehicles in trenches dug in the mountainous areas.