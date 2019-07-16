Pentagon Nominee Says Turkey's Russian Missile Buy 'Disappointing'

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Defense Department called Turkey's acquisition of a Russian missile defense system "disappointing" Tuesday, in the administration's first comment since the S-400 missiles were delivered last week.

"It's certainly disappointing," Defense Secretary nominee Mark Esper told his Senate confirmation hearing.

"Turkey has been a long-standing and very capable NATO ally, but their decision on the S-400 is the wrong one and it's disappointing," he said.