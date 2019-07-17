Turkey Court Acquits RSF Representative of Terror Propaganda Charge

An Istanbul court on Wednesday acquitted the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two other campaigners on charges of making terror propaganda for Kurdish militants, an AFP correspondent said.

The spectators in the courtroom erupted into applause after the acquittals of RSF representative Erol Onderoglu -- who did not attend the hearing --, rights activist Sebnem Korur Fincanci and journalist Ahmet Nesin.