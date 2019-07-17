Aoun Meets Apostolic Nuncio

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday received at the Baabda Palace the visiting Apostolic Nuncio, Monsignor Joseph Spiteri, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pontifical Embassy, Monsignor Ivan Santos, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon in light of the latest developments.

"The Holy See is keen on Lebanon's stability and unity," Spiteri said, praising Lebanon's model of coexistence “that has become a model to follow.”

Spiteri also relayed the Vatican's support for Aoun's initiative to establish in Lebanon the Human Academy for Encounter and Dialogue.

The meeting touched on the economic situation and the general budget discussions currently taking place in Lebanon’s Parliament, along with the preparations related to the Paris Cedre Conference recommendations.

Aoun thanked Santos for "the efforts he exerted during his stay in Lebanon to promote the Lebanese-Vatican relations."