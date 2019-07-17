U.S. Slams 'Wanton' Turkish Diplomat Murder in Iraq's Arbil

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo strongly condemned the murder on Wednesday of a Turkish diplomat in Arbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, in an attack that claimed at least one other victim.

A local police source told AFP that the diplomat was Turkey's vice consul to the region.

"There can be no justification for such acts of wanton violence," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The U.S. reaffirms its commitment to support the government and people of Turkey and Iraq," he added, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.