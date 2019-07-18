Graduation Ceremony Marks Completion of 7th Edition of STL-Backed Inter-University Program

One hundred and seventy-six Lebanese students have successfully completed the seventh edition of the Inter-University Programme on International Criminal Law and Procedure (IUP-ICLP), the Special Tribunal for Lebanon said on Thursday.

The graduation ceremony, marking the completion of the program, was held Wednesday in the auditorium of the Sin el Fil Municipality.

This year’s program began in October 2018 and ended in May 2019, with the final exam taking place in June 2019. The 20 students who obtained the highest grades were awarded a three-day study trip to The Hague. They will visit the international judicial institutions in August this year.

"I sincerely congratulate all the students and wish them all the best. Today we mark International Criminal Justice Day and on this occasion, I encourage the students to continue to strengthen their knowledge and experience in the field of International Criminal Law," said STL President Judge Ivana Hrdličková.

Almost one thousand Lebanese students have graduated from the IUP-ICLP since its establishment in 2011. Alumni of the program now work as lawyers, academics, and in prominent positions in non-governmental organizations in Lebanon. Many have gone on to pursue advanced education in International Criminal Law. Several have succeeded in securing internships and employment at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) and other international institutions.

Organized by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in cooperation with T.M.C. Asser Instituut in The Hague, The Netherlands, the International and Transitional Justice Resource Center in Lebanon, and eleven Lebanese universities, the Program gives participants solid legal training in mass atrocity crimes (such as genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes), as well as the crimes of aggression and terrorism, from top international experts. It is unique in the Middle East-North Africa region and is one of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s main outreach and Legacy projects.

Participating students came from: the American University of Science and Technology (AUST) , Beirut Arab University (BAU) , Notre Dame University (NDU) , Université La Sagesse (ULS) , Université Libanaise (UL) , Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK), University of Balamand (UOB), the American University of Beirut (AUB), the Lebanese American University (LAU), the Academic University College for Non-Violence and Human Rights (AUNHOR), and the Islamic University of Lebanon (IUL). Junior Lebanese lawyers as well as Lebanese Army and Internal Security Officers also had the opportunity to audit the course.