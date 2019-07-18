Democrat Omar Brands Trump 'Fascist' after Rally Taunts

U.S. congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Thursday said she believes President Donald Trump is a "fascist," one day after he criticized the Democrat at a rally where his supporters chanted demeaning comments about her.

"We have said this president is racist, we have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is a fascist," Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, told reporters in Washington.

Omar is among a group of ethnic minority Democrats in Congress who have been the target of Trump's attacks over several days, as he accused them of hating America and urged them to "go back" to their countries of origin.