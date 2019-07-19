Biden-Harris Rematch Expected in Next Democratic Debates

Democrats are gearing up for their second primary debates ahead of the 2020 election, with a rematch looming between frontrunner Joe Biden and first round star Kamala Harris.

Ten candidates including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will square off in Detroit on July 30, while Biden and Harris will share the stage with eight others the following night, after a draw of eligible participants by debate hosts CNN on Thursday.

California Senator Kamala Harris made a splash with her well-received presidential campaign rollout in January but struggled to maintain her momentum.

She surged back into the limelight thanks to a rock-solid performance in the first debate in June, mixing policy proficiency with a knack for personal connection.

Harris owned the evening's most powerful moment, when she boldly confronted frontrunner Joe Biden on race and identity and called out his "hurtful" comments in praise of segregationist senators with whom he worked but disagreed.

She also chided Biden on his past opposition to 1970s busing programs that forced integration of segregated schools -- eloquently invoking her own childhood to prove her point.

Former Vice President Biden, while still leading the polls, saw his standing slip following the first debate.

He has since apologized for his comments and told CNN on July 6 that he was surprised by Harris's attack but not overly concerned because "the American people think they know me."

Sanders and Warren, the other two highest ranking candidates, will share a stage for the first time. Both championed similar policies in the first debate, including higher taxes, fewer immigration barriers and tighter firearms laws.

But both slipped slightly in the polls after the debate as Harris climbed higher.

The first night of the debate will feature Warren, Sanders, former Maryland representative John Delaney, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, author Marianne Williamson, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The second night will have Harris, Biden, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, businessman Andrew Yang and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro.