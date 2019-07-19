Bukhari: NEOM Sees Sixty Thousand Job Opportunities for Lebanese

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari stressed that the Lebanese-Saudi relations are considered one of the most significant inter Arab relations, stressing that the Saudi foreign policy is keen on Lebanon’s stability and prosperity, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“The recent visit of the former Lebanese PM to the Kingdom and their meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed this policy and it was necessary to preserve it,” Bukhari said in an interview with the daily.

He said the meeting was positive and has reflected a promising future for the Lebanese-Saudi relations.

On Monday, Lebanon’s ex-PMs Tammam Salam, Fouad Saniora and Najib Miqati met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

On lifting the travel ban of Saudis to Lebanon, Bukhari said that “between 150,000 and 200,000 Saudi nationals will be traveling to Lebanon,” this summer.

On the work opportunities for Lebanese in SA, he said: “The new mega city NEOM project announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sees 60,000 jobs for the Lebanese in the next economic cities in the Kingdom.”

He stressed that the initiative of Kingdom 2030 vision includes investment opportunities between Lebanon and the Kingdom that may be a rescue project for any country.