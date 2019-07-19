Hamas Envoy: Party Committed to Civil Peace in Lebanon

Member of Hamas political bureau Izzat Al-Rashak arrived in Beirut on Friday after being tasked by Hamas political bureau chief, Ismael Haniyeh, to monitor the situation of Palestinian refugees against the backdrop of Lebanon’s Labor Ministry concerning non-Lebanese workers, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said Rashak is tasked to follow up on the humanitarian and social conditions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as well as on Lebanese-Palestinian relations, following the labor ministry’s recent measures on the h

"I will discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Palestinian refugee camps in light of the peaceful protests against the Ministry of Labor's measures," Rashak said, stressing commitment to safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability whilst "guaranteeing a decent life for Palestinian refugees pending their return home."

"Hamas is committed to civil peace in Lebanon and is keen on strengthening Lebanese - Palestinian fraternal relations for the best interest of both countries," he added.

Palestinian refugees protested Tuesday in the streets of Beirut and in refugee camps against the labor ministry cracking down on businesses employing foreign workers without a permit.

Last month, the ministry gave companies a one-month deadline to acquire the necessary work permits.

After the grace period expired last week, it started inspections, closing down non-compliant establishments and issuing others with warnings.