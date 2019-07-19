U.S. Marine Corps Commander Visits Lebanon

The Commander of United States Marine Corps Forces Central Command, Lieutenant General Carl E. Mundy, and U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth H. Richard visited Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) installations on Friday and met with senior officials, the U.S. embassy said.

In his meetings, General Mundy “highlighted the U.S. government’s partnership with Lebanon, which provided nearly $300 million of security assistance in 2018,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Lieutenant General also reaffirmed U.S. support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in their capacity as “the sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon,” the statement said.

Mundy’s visit follows a series of joint military and security training exercises in Lebanon, such as Resolute Response, which have “increased professionalism, capabilities, and collaboration with the LAF,” the statement added.