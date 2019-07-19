Mobile version

Iran Seizes British Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 July 2019, 21:36
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Friday they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules."

The Stena Impero tanker "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules," the Guards' official website Sepahnews announced.

