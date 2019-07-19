Iran Seizes British Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Friday they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules."
The Stena Impero tanker "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules," the Guards' official website Sepahnews announced.
The U.K government's emergency committee, Cobra, is meeting in Whitehall to discuss the incident.
