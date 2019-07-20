Bustani Sponsors Opening of Infrastructure Forum in Sidon

Energy Minister Nada Bustani on Saturday sponsored the opening of the Forum of Facilities and Infrastructure in the coastal city of Sidon accompanied by Sidon MP Bahia Hariri, the National News Agency reported.

Bustani and Hariri toured the city's various heritage and historical sites before the opening, said NNA.

“Sidon is the gateway to the South and deserves the effort to enjoy a clean, healthy environment and proper infrastructure,” said Bustani.

The Minister has recently launched a countrywide campaign to remove encroachments on the electricity grid in a bid to help restructure the country's crumbling electricity sector.