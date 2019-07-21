Hizbullah Reportedly Backs Efforts to Refer Aley Incident to Military Court

There are indications that the upcoming hours will witness efforts aimed at securing the resumption of cabinet session and achieving a breakthrough in the Qabrshmoun incident file, a media report said.

“Hizbullah backs the efforts, which come on the basis of the exit proposed by (President Michel) Aoun’s staff, which is supported by (Speaker Nabih) Berri, (Prime Minister Saad) Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat,” Kuwait’s al-Rai newspaper reported on Sunday.

The proposed solution calls for the handover of suspects from both the PSP and the Lebanese Democratic Party and the referral of the case to the Military Court and not to the Judicial Council.

LDP chief MP Talal “Arslan has been informed of the need to accept the exit proposed by Aoun and has been given a grace period to find the appropriate way to announce his concession, amid reports that a Hizbullah delegation will visit Arslan to seriously discuss the available exits,” al-Rai quoted senior March 8 coalition sources as saying.

Hariri had announced after parliament’s last session that he expects an imminent solution for the crisis sparked by the incident.