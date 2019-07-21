Jumblat Urges Decisiveness on Aley Incident Suspects

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday urged decisiveness over the crisis sparked by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“When will authorities take a decisive decision on the handover of the rest of the wanted suspects in the al-Basatin incident?” Jumblat tweeted.

He was referring to bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib who were involved in the deadly clash with PSP supporters in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.

Two of Gharib’s bodyguards were killed while a third and a PSP supporter were injured.

The PSP has handed over a number of suspects while Gharib’s Lebanese Democratic Party has been reluctant to hand over any wanted men, saying the PSP has failed to surrender all the suspects.

The LDP has also been insisting on the referral of the case to the Judicial Council, a demand that Jumblat and his allies are opposed to.