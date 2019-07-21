Jumblat Urges Decisiveness on Aley Incident Suspects
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday urged decisiveness over the crisis sparked by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.
“When will authorities take a decisive decision on the handover of the rest of the wanted suspects in the al-Basatin incident?” Jumblat tweeted.
He was referring to bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib who were involved in the deadly clash with PSP supporters in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.
Two of Gharib’s bodyguards were killed while a third and a PSP supporter were injured.
The PSP has handed over a number of suspects while Gharib’s Lebanese Democratic Party has been reluctant to hand over any wanted men, saying the PSP has failed to surrender all the suspects.
The LDP has also been insisting on the referral of the case to the Judicial Council, a demand that Jumblat and his allies are opposed to.
This is the state of hezbollah and that of the strong presidency!
The state of lawlessness starts with a party affiliated with god of things armed and ready to kill and destroy anything in its path. The president of this weak and fragile republic is a an accomplice to this crime. He is old and fragile too.
The prime minister is a political dummy and can’t be trusted. He is being jerked around like no other.
Lebanon is on the verge of collapse and this is what hiballah and Iran want to see happen. The golden equation army people resistance is ready to take over anytime.