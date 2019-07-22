Bolton: Iran, Hizbullah Threaten Security of Western Hemisphere Countries

The U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday said that Iran and Hizbullah “support” the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and “directly threaten” the security of the countries of the Western Hemisphere.

“Iran and Hizbullah support the illegitimate Maduro dictatorship’s tools of repression, torture, & killing of innocent Venezuelans, and directly threaten the region’s security,” said Bolton in a tweet.

“We will continue to expose Maduro’s bedfellows and Iranian efforts to operate in the Western Hemisphere,” he added.