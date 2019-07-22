Rankings Unchanged for Top Women Post-Wimbledon

The women's world rankings were unchanged at the top on Monday with Ashleigh Barty of Australia at number one after leading players took the week off post-Wimbledon.

Japan's Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands rounds out the top five.

Latest WTA rankins released Monday:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3136

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875

14. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2872

15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2762

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555

18. Caroline Wozniacki (SUI) 2478

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335

20. Elise Mertens(BEL) 2305 (+1)