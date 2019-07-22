Civilian Airstrike Death Toll in Northwest Syria Tops 40

Air strikes killed 43 people in northwest Syria on Monday, most of them in a crowded market, a war monitor reported, in the latest violence to plague the opposition bastion.

Thirty five civilians and two unidentified people were killed in raids that hit the vegetable market and surrounding areas in the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, while six more were killed in regime air strikes on the nearby town of Sarqib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

More than 100 others were wounded, according to the Britain-based monitor.