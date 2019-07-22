France Condemns Israeli Demolitions of Palestinian Homes

France condemned a move by Israel on Monday to demolish Palestinian homes near Jerusalem, saying the destruction set a "dangerous precedent" and violated international law.

"France condemns the demolition by the Israeli army of several buildings in the area of Wadi al Hummus, in the southeast of Jerusalem," a statement from the French foreign ministry said.

"These demolitions have taken place for the first time in an area controlled by the Palestinian authority under the Oslo Accords. They represent a dangerous precedent, which poses a direct threat to the two-state solution," it added.