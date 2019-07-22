Mobile version

Britain Says Planning European-Led Protection Force in Gulf

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 July 2019, 19:33
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Monday said the UK wanted to establish a European-led maritime protection force for the Gulf but emphasized that London was not seeking a confrontation with Iran.

"We will now seek to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to support the safe passage of both crew and cargo in this vital region," Hunt told parliament after Iranian authorities seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf on Friday.

