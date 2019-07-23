Johnson's Win Elevates 'No-Deal' Brexit Risks to UK Economy
With Boris Johnson confirmed as the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister, the outlook for the British economy has certainly become murkier — and potentially more perilous.
Johnson's comprehensive victory over Jeremy Hunt has made it more likely that Britain could leave the European Union on Halloween without a withdrawal agreement, a prospect that even the most ardent Brexit believers concede would be disruptive in the short-term before any benefits start to manifest.
Most economists think a so-called "no-deal" Brexit will be a lot worse than that.
