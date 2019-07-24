Report: Lebanon Accuses Israel of Threatening Civilian Infrastructure

Lebanon's ambassador to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, slammed Israel’s claims at the UN Security Council that the Port of Beirut was used to “smuggle” weapons to Hizbullah, and accused Israel of threatening Lebanon’s civilian infrastructure, media reports said on Wednesday.

“The Lebanese see such accusations as direct threats to peace and civilian infrastructure,” said Mudallali following accusations directed against Lebanon by the Israeli ambassador at the UN.

“If these threats are used to prepare the grounds and international community for an attack on Lebanon's airports and civilian ports and infrastructure -as they did back in 2006- this council should not stay silent," Mudallali said.

The Israeli ambassador claimed at the UN Security Council that Iran was using the port of Beirut to “smuggle” weapons to Hizbullah.

“In 2018 and 2019, Israel found that Iran and the Quds Force were taking action to exploit civilian maritime channels, especially the port of Beirut,” Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said.

Addressing the 15-member UN Security Council, Danon said: “The port of Beirut is now the port of Hizbullah.”