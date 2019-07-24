Iranian May Face Execution over Prisoner Murder

One of two men sentenced over the murder of a fellow inmate at a prison in Tehran last month could face execution, Iran's Resaalat newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Alireza Shirmohammad-Ali was stabbed "more than 30 times" on June 10, according to his lawyer Mohammad Hadi Erfanian.

The 21-year-old had been sentenced to eight years in prison for "insulting the sanctities, insulting high-ranking officials and spreading propaganda against the system" of the Islamic republic, the lawyer said.

He had been due to appear before an appeals court on July 9.

The two men sentenced over his murder, who have not been identified, were also serving time at Fashafooyeh prison in south Tehran.

Resaalat quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying the court had issued a verdict of "qesas", or Islamic law of retribution, for the main convict.

Under the "eye-for-an-eye" form of punishment in Iranian law, the families of murder victims can demand the death penalty.

The judiciary's official news agency Mizan Online reported in June that Shirmohammad-Ali's family had asked for both the convicts to be executed.

"The second-degree defendant charged with being an accessory to premeditated murder was convicted to 25 years in jail," Esmaili said in comments published Wednesday, adding the verdicts could still be appealed.

In June, Erfanian had questioned the choice of detention centre, as prisoners facing such charges are usually kept at Tehran's Evin prison.

"I don't understand why (Shirmohammad-Ali) was sent to Fashafooyeh... as the law insists on the segregation of prisoners," the lawyer said.

"The prison director, the chief guard and other officials of the prison must be held accountable," he was quoted as saying in media reports at the time.

A prominent member of parliament had also protested the choice of prison in Shirmohammad-Ali's case.

"A political prisoner should not be kept in a ward where thieves, murderers and smugglers are kept so that such a thing would not happen," Tehran MP Ali Motahari said, according to news agencies.