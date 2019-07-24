Aoun Says Will 'Leave a Better Country' to Successor

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday pledged that he will leave “a much better country” to his successor at the environmental, economic and social levels.

“We will overcome the current crisis and the situation will improve gradually,” Aoun told a delegation of students from 30 Lebanese universities.

“The social situations will only improve through the implementation of the new economic plan which we have started working on and which can create more job opportunities in the various fields,” the president added.

“Today we need everyone’s cooperation to achieve a rise and everyone must offer sacrifices to get rid of the current crisis. If we don’t sacrifice a little today, we will lose a lot in the future,” he warned.

As for the anti-corruption fight, Aoun said: “Yes, we are fighting corruption, but we are not seeking to defame anyone and you will feel on your own that things are improving.”

Moreover, the president said “mixed marriage” would “shift society from the sectarian state to the civil society state,” noting that “the freedom of marriage in Lebanon is subject to different laws although it is supposed to unify these laws.”