White House Says Mueller Hearing an 'Epic Embarrassment' for Democrats

The White House on Wednesday described Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress on the Russia probe as an "embarrassment" to Donald Trump's Democratic rivals.

"The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats," said a statement from Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, issued midway through the marathon day of hearings by the former special counsel.

"Expect more of the same in the second half," she added.

Grilled by lawmakers on his two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Mueller said he did not exonerate Trump, but once more refused to tell lawmakers if the president committed a crime.