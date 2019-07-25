Hariri Meets Lassen

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Wednesday evening at the Grand Serail with EU Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen, for a farewell visit, Hariri’s media office said.

The meeting focused on the situation in Lebanon and the region.

Hariri presented to the Ambassador a commemorative shield in appreciation for the efforts she exerted to reinforce the relationship between Lebanon and the EU countries in various fields and help Lebanon in the difficult and delicate circumstances experienced by the region.

Hariri held a dinner on this occasion attended by a number of ambassadors and diplomatic figures.