Kanaan: Nations Can Be Wasted in Power Games

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 July 2019, 12:52
MP Ibrahim Kanaan on Thursday said in a tweet that nations can be lost when parties in a nation fight over power and dominance.

“At the time we were in exile and some of us were in prisons, our highest ambition was to return free to our country,” said Kanaan.

“The power game is only temporary,” he said, stressing that the struggle for the logic of the state strengthens and “profits nations.”

“It is not important to win or lose power, but winning our country back is,” he added.

Thumb barrymore 25 July 2019, 13:14

I actually have tears in my eyes as I read the words of this syrian patriotic.

Thumb galaxy 25 July 2019, 13:37

“At the time we were in exile and some of us were in prisons, our highest ambition was to return free to our country,” said Kanaan.

You and your likes from the FPM returned to implement Syria's agenda in Lebanon.

Thumb janoubi 25 July 2019, 13:39

“It is not important to win or lose power, but winning our country back is,” he added.

and that is why you paralyzed the country for 3 years saying aoun for president or nobody; and Bassil for minister or no government.

Thumb ashtah 25 July 2019, 14:50

and his FPM blind followers who claim to be civilized believe every word he is saying.

Thumb eagledawn 25 July 2019, 15:57

He is as believable as when @mowateh says he is an atheist and not a shia, or when @iranianresiliant says he is a western christian.

