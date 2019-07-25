Kanaan: Nations Can Be Wasted in Power Games
MP Ibrahim Kanaan on Thursday said in a tweet that nations can be lost when parties in a nation fight over power and dominance.
“At the time we were in exile and some of us were in prisons, our highest ambition was to return free to our country,” said Kanaan.
“The power game is only temporary,” he said, stressing that the struggle for the logic of the state strengthens and “profits nations.”
“It is not important to win or lose power, but winning our country back is,” he added.
You and your likes from the FPM returned to implement Syria's agenda in Lebanon.
and that is why you paralyzed the country for 3 years saying aoun for president or nobody; and Bassil for minister or no government.
and his FPM blind followers who claim to be civilized believe every word he is saying.
He is as believable as when @mowateh says he is an atheist and not a shia, or when @iranianresiliant says he is a western christian.