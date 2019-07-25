Kanaan: Nations Can Be Wasted in Power Games

MP Ibrahim Kanaan on Thursday said in a tweet that nations can be lost when parties in a nation fight over power and dominance.

“At the time we were in exile and some of us were in prisons, our highest ambition was to return free to our country,” said Kanaan.

“The power game is only temporary,” he said, stressing that the struggle for the logic of the state strengthens and “profits nations.”

“It is not important to win or lose power, but winning our country back is,” he added.