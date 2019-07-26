Lebanon mourns Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi who passed away Thursday with flags ordered to fly at half-staff on the Presidential Palace in Baabda and the Grand Serail.

A three-day period of mourning has been decreed by Prime Minister Saad on Thursday.

Flags on state departments and institutions and all municipalities will be lowered to half-staff starting today and until Saturday inclusive, said a memorandum from the Premier’s office.

Essebsi, the country's first leader elected in nationwide polls, died at the age of 92 on Thursday, triggering political uncertainty ahead of planned elections.

Essebsi's death comes amid a debate over who will be able to run in the next presidential elections.