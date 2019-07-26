Berri Praises Jumblat’s Qabrshmoun Proposal, Says Govt. Paralysis Must End

Speaker Nabih Berri said that adjoining the controversial cases of Qabrshmoun and Choueifat incidents is a “real chance” to overcome the political crisis, as he called for ending the government paralysis, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“It is a good and viable opportunity that can be approved in the Cabinet followed by a comprehensive reconciliation meeting at the Baabda Palace to bring the matter back to the pre-Choueifat incident,” said Berri in remarks he made to the daily.

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat has proposed adjoining the cases of the Qabrshmoun and Choueifat incidents and referring them together to the Judicial Council.

“This opportunity serves everyone’s favor and it must be grasped because things can get worse,” said the Speaker.

Controversy over referring the deadly Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council has suspended the government meetings since July 2.

The incident on June 30 between Progressive Socialist Party supporters of Jumblat, and the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib left two of the latter’s guards dead and a third wounded.

Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party, of Druze MP Talal Arslan, have described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP has accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and firing on protesters.

Gharib’s party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.

Regarding the suspension of Cabinet meetings, Berri said “All this economic growth will be meaningless if the government paralysis remains as it is. Therefore, it is necessary to remedy this crisis and to return to launching the government's work immediately.”