Presidency Says ‘Confusion’ over Budget Article Delays Aoun’s Signature

The Lebanese Presidency office issued a statement on Friday saying there has been some confusion over a budget article related to state hires delaying President Michel Aoun from signing off the 2019 state budget.

The statement said the office of the President has "received the state budget Wednesday evening and the related circles began studying it before referring it to the President."

“There seemed to be a confusion regarding Article 80 of the budget requiring clarification,” said the statement.

According to reports, Article 80 calls for the employment of Civil Service Council applicants who have passed their tests but their employment remains pending because of sectarian disputes.

Lebanon's 2019 budget needs the President's signature before it is put into effect. It was signed by Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.