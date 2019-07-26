Bassil Says Has No Intention to Hamper Government

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and head of the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, voiced calls in a press conference on Friday for “solidarity between politicians and civilians alike in order to end the current crisis,” in Lebanon.

Bassil’s conference came after chairing a meeting with his bloc.

On a looming trash crisis after the closure of Costa Brava landfill, he said: “It is time to begin the implementation of a comprehensive national plan. We must all join efforts to end this crisis.”

The Minister refrained from making any comment regarding the “confusion” over Article 80 in the state budget. The Lebanese Presidency said Friday that President Michel Aoun has postponed the signing of the budget until confusion over the article is settled.

Bassil said: “I will comment on this in the presence of Aoun during my (scheduled) speech in Zahle.”

On another note, Bassil stressed the need to restore stolen public funds. He said: “We are working on an integrated legal system to combat corruption, including draft laws to lift banking secrecy and lift the immunity off employees and return stolen state funds.”

“We have no intention to obstruct the government. We are waiting for PM Hariri to call for a Cabinet meeting,” he concluded.