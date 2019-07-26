Nasrallah Renews Support for Arslan, Says He's Not 'Tool' against Jumblat
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday reiterated support for Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan in the standoff over the Qabrshmoun incident, as he denied that Syria and Hizbullah are waging a political war on Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat.
“We support MP Talal Arslan in anything he decides as to the Qabrshmoun incident and we're with convening the cabinet as soon as possible to discuss the issue,” Nasrallah said in a televised address.
“Hizbullah does not hide behind an ally or a friend. We are not weak or cowards and we have the full courage to confront anyone directly,” Nasrallah added.
“Claims that a certain leader is being targeted and that MP Arslan is a tool for Hizbullah in the war on this person are shameful and false,” he went on to say, referring to Jumblat.
“Our ally is aggrieved and the incident truly would have undermined civil peace and his demand is rightful. Hizbullah has announced that it stands by MP Arslan on this issue and we have not pressured anyone,” Nasrallah added.
Reiterating that Hizbullah respects its allies and does not “impose anything” on them, the Hizbullah leader decried that it is shameful to say that Hizbullah is “using its Druze allies in the Druze arena.”
“Some claim that Hizbullah is ruling Lebanon and controlling the government and parliament... This is the biggest lie. Hizbullah is not ruling Lebanon and what's happening in Lebanon is against its will and desires. If Hizbullah was Lebanon’s ruler, we would have referred the Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council from the very first day,” Nasrallah said.
Separately, Nasrallah said he “categorically” denies the claims by Israel's U.N. envoy that Hizbullah is “using Beirut's port to ship arms into Lebanon,” warning of an attempt to “impose tutelage” over Lebanon’s airport and port.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Great picture, he looks like an unwashed shia terrorist (Huthi), and that's closer to his true character than the religious uniform he dishonored and desecrated for decades.
As to his speech: nice cartload of BS.
Nasrallah: The state budget was discussed in a serious manner and some of our recommendations were endorsed.
The head of the so called 'resistance' is concerned about the state budget.:)))!
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
Nasrallah on labor ministry measures: The issue must be addressed in a calm manner.
Why doesn't he liberate Palestine so the Palestinians can go back and work in their own country.?
He issues orders this and that and then says "Hizbullah is not ruling Lebanon and what's happening in Lebanon is against its will and desires."
What a lowlife!
Nasrallah: Hizbullah is not ruling Lebanon
But:
Qassem Says Those Boasting about Aoun Election Have Bowed to Hizbullah Will
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/221048-qassem-says-those-boasting-about-aoun-election-have-bowed-to-hizbullah-will/print
"Nasrallah: Hizbullah is not ruling Lebanon and what's happening in Lebanon is against its will and desires."
So, if the government is ruling Lebanon, then let them make Hizballah comply with Resolution 1701.
"Nasrallah: Palestinians in Lebanon are refugees and they do not have a country to return to."
This being the case, after 70+ years it is about time that Lebanon (and the other countries) absorbed them with full rights of citizenship. They are not the first or only group of refugees who have been absorbed in other countries.
"Nasrallah: I categorically deny the claims by Israel's U.N. envoy that Hizbullah is using Beirut's port to ship arms into Lebanon."
If he is really believes what he says then let UNIFIL or any other reliable international oeganisation montor the movement in Beirut Port.