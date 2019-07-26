Nasrallah Renews Support for Arslan, Says He's Not 'Tool' against Jumblat

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday reiterated support for Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan in the standoff over the Qabrshmoun incident, as he denied that Syria and Hizbullah are waging a political war on Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat.

“We support MP Talal Arslan in anything he decides as to the Qabrshmoun incident and we're with convening the cabinet as soon as possible to discuss the issue,” Nasrallah said in a televised address.

“Hizbullah does not hide behind an ally or a friend. We are not weak or cowards and we have the full courage to confront anyone directly,” Nasrallah added.

“Claims that a certain leader is being targeted and that MP Arslan is a tool for Hizbullah in the war on this person are shameful and false,” he went on to say, referring to Jumblat.

“Our ally is aggrieved and the incident truly would have undermined civil peace and his demand is rightful. Hizbullah has announced that it stands by MP Arslan on this issue and we have not pressured anyone,” Nasrallah added.

Reiterating that Hizbullah respects its allies and does not “impose anything” on them, the Hizbullah leader decried that it is shameful to say that Hizbullah is “using its Druze allies in the Druze arena.”

“Some claim that Hizbullah is ruling Lebanon and controlling the government and parliament... This is the biggest lie. Hizbullah is not ruling Lebanon and what's happening in Lebanon is against its will and desires. If Hizbullah was Lebanon’s ruler, we would have referred the Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council from the very first day,” Nasrallah said.

Separately, Nasrallah said he “categorically” denies the claims by Israel's U.N. envoy that Hizbullah is “using Beirut's port to ship arms into Lebanon,” warning of an attempt to “impose tutelage” over Lebanon’s airport and port.