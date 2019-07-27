Ibrahim Mediates Release of U.S. Citizen Held in Syria
A 30-year-old American held captive in Syria for two months was attempting to visit every country in the world, US media reported Friday, after he had been freed.
Sam Goodwin was released by Syrian officials following the mediation of Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon's internal security, Goodwin's family told The New York Times and The Washington Post.
His disappearance had not been previously reported and the exact date of his release remained unclear.
"We are grateful to be reunited with our son Sam," Goodwin's parents, Thomas and Ann Goodwin, said in a statement. "Sam is healthy and with his family."
"We are forever indebted to Lebanese General Abbas Ibrahim and to all others who helped secure the release of our son," they said. "We will have more to say at a later date. Right now, we appreciate our privacy as we reconnect with Sam."
According to the Post, Goodwin was last seen on May 25 in the city of Qamishli in northeast Syria after crossing from Turkey as part of his bid to visit every country in the world.
Several other Americans have gone missing in Syria including Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who vanished in 2012.
What about the Lebanese held and tortured in Syrian jails? Obviously they don't count according to the shia head of general security.
Or have Syria handover wanted criminals by the Lebanese justice system like the Eid criminals, or the Arslan criminal who shot people in Choueif or the Franjieh follower who shot people in cold blood in Ihdin. They all vanished and went to Syria.
It seems Abbas is scoring points in anticipation of his retirement in the USA.
Abbaz_ibrahim is a politician, not a cop.... and what a dirty one!
Last year, he married his son at the kempinski Beirut for a million dollars party. How can he afford this on a $5000 monthly salary ? He’s a Crook!
Yet he comes from a very poor background. People no longer raise an eyebrow when they see abnormalities. That’s how jaded most Lebanese are and it’s nit okay. People need to wake up.
Of course this is good news to the poor abductee!
But if he is such a magician in releasing people, what about the heroes of the Lebanese resistance who pushed against Palestinian and Syrian invasion, and to whom we owe our country and who rot in Assadist jails????